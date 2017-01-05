Fenerbahce is planning to offload former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, to Premier League side, Sunderland, in the January transfer window according to Turkish outlet, Fanatik.The Turkish club are looking to sign Jeremain Lens (who is currently on loan from Sunderland) on a permanent deal or extend his loan deal by another year.They will try to use Emenike as bait in the deal.Emenike has scored seven times and provided four assists in 20 games for Fenerbahce this season, but is behind Robin van Persie and Moussa Sow in the pecking order.The former Spartak Moscow player featured for West Ham on loan last season.