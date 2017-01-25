 Female suicide bomber attacks Borno, kills two | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Female suicide bomber attacks Borno, kills two

At least two people feared dead and two injured after female suicide attack Mafa local government area of Borno this morning, CJTF source said.




The bomber attacked bystander at Kaleri at 5:31am on Wednesday morning.

It was gathered that the bomber and a yet to be identified person died while two sustained injuries.

