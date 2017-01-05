Former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of raising false alarm over allegations that he (Oni) is part of a plot to compromise the Judiciary to sack the governor from office.Oni, who is the Deputy National Chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress (APC), described Fayose as a comedian who will not stop entertaining Nigerians with wild allegations.The former governor said the governor’s latest allegation showed the deep-seated fear agitating his mind.Speaking through his media aide, Ayo Akinyemi, the APC chieftain said he had the utmost respect for the Judiciary and would not bring it into ridicule and opprobrium.Oni said the purported meeting where he and another former governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, boasted to APC members of the intent to use the Judiciary to sack Fayose only existed in the governor’s imagination.He said: “Fayose himself knows that no Judiciary can remove him now because he enjoys immunity until the expiration of his tenure on October 15, 2018. He can only be investigated. So, what is Fayose talking about?“Perhaps Fayose is afraid of facing the law after his immunity might have expired next year. That is why he is labouring to spill the beans in anticipation of his doom. He is a drowning man trying to clutch the last straw and smear anybody.“In a normal setting, should Fayose have contested for governorship in the first instance? This is a man having corruption cases hanging on his neck and was facing trial in the court. This is a man accused of complicity in murder incidents that happened during his first tenure.“It is unfortunate that our system allows a character like that to run for the exalted office of governor.“With series of allegations coming out on how funds meant for the purchase of arms were diverted to his campaign, as revealed by his man Friday, Dr. Tope Aluko, and confirmed by Musiliu Obanikoro in his evidence before the court…“Fayose should stop raising false alarm, even though he has a date with the law at the end of his tenure, to answer for the past crimes and the well documented ones he has committed in his present tenure.”