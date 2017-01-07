The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described Governor Ayo Fayose’s allegation of a plot to remove him as the “ranting of a blackmailer and liar.”It said Fayose was afraid of his shadow.The party accused Fayose of crying wolf where there was none, saying the governor “is on a familiar terrain to save his head.”In a statement yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, APC slammed Fayose for deriding his predecessors, Chief Segun Oni and Dr Kayode Fayemi.Olatunbosun said there was no meeting where the duo resolved he would be removed.The APC spokesman said Fayemi and Oni are “too decent and busy” to engage in such frivolities.He added that the records of the two ex-governors are there for all to see as opposed to Fayose’s “hit-and-run” and “bolekaja” reputation.Clarifying that no case was filed in the Supreme Court, the party said no amount of blackmail could stop any aggrieved party from approaching the apex court to review the Ekiti election dispute.Olatunbosun said: “The same Segun Oni he went to visit with funfare recently is the same man Fayose is accusing of plotting to remove him from office.“Fayemi and Oni would rather busy themselves with the development of Ekiti instead of making Fayose, who has caused much embarrassment to himself and the people, their topic.“Why is Fayose jittery if he actually won the election? What will be the role of Mr Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on the matter that only the Supreme Court can decide?“By Fayose’s desperate move, it is a sign that he knows what the rest of us do not know .“We advise Fayose to face governance and stop running from pillar to post shouting about imaginary attempt to unseat him.“He should provide security and make the state safe for all and pay the backlog of arrears of salary and allowances to workers and pensioners.”