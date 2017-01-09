The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has directed all electricity distribution companies to improve their metering of customers and reduce estimated billings.The minister, who presided over the monthly power sector and stakeholders meeting held in Lagos on Monday, told the distribution companies (DisCos) that they should make customer service the focus of their operations, adding that the DisCos should step up their service delivery or leave.“We all know the issues around metering and billing. We must build that trust and confidence by addressing customers’ complaints. Without the customers and the consumers, there will be no business for you (DisCos). If you don’t have the skill and the patience to serve, leave,” he said.He urged all the stakeholders in the electricity supply value chain to train and retrain their staff on how to serve the public,Fashola said, “Tell the staff that without the customers, they don’t have a job, and advised them they shouldn’t pick calls when they are not in good mood. They can call back later rather than picking the telephone and insulting a customer.“We need to do whatever is possible in our various distribution areas to improve the quality of service, and to continue to train and retrain our personnel to recognise that the customer is king and even if we cannot provide or solve the problem, we owe it a duty to explain what we are doing.“It is a thankless job but it is good undertaking to serve. I am conscious of the challenges operators in the industry face. My team and I are working as hard as we can to make the environment more responsive to you and as I have said and will repeat that as pioneers you will carry some burden.“You will have to sacrifice perhaps more than what you have done but I am optimistic that it will get better. I am optimistic that we can win together and we can win for the Nigeria people.”