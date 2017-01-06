 Fani-Kayode's Ex-Wife appointed by Ghana's President-Elect, Akufo-Addo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Fani-Kayode's Ex-Wife appointed by Ghana's President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has appointed Femi Fani-Kayode former Wife, Saratu Atta as a personal assistant ahead of his inauguration Saturday.


 Ms. Atta, 53 served as an executive aide to Mr. Akufo-Addo since 2009, a statement on the president-elect’s website said.

 She is amongst the three women of a total 12 appointees so far named by Mr. Akufo-Addo, but the statement did not provide further details about her new role.

 The two other women are Akosua Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff to the President, and Clara Tia, a presidential staffer.

 She married Mr. Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, in 1987 and bore him a female child named Folake in the same year. They parted ways around 1989 when Mr. Fani-Kayode found a new wife, Yemisi Wada.

 A brief citation of Ms. Atta said that she is a graduate of the University of Warwick, UK, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and International Studies.

