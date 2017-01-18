Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday paid a visit to the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), David Oyedepo.Fani-Kayode posted an image of himself and the revered man of God on his Facebook page, describing him as “one of the most courageous men in our country today”.He wrote: “It was an honour to spend some time with one of the most courageous men in our country today at his magnificent home at Canaan land.“Bishop David Oyedepo is one of God’s end time generals and a great blessing to Nigeria and the Church. May God continue to use him mightily.”