The former Minister expressed joy on social media over the reconciliation of both leaders.
He said: “When father and son come together the heavens rejoice. This is good news and it is the beginning of great things”.
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan over the weekend visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Ogun state.
When father and son come together the heavens rejoice. This is good news and it is the beginning of great things. pic.twitter.com/BMlY0LpjAu— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 21, 2017
