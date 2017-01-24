When father and son come together the heavens rejoice. This is good news and it is the beginning of great things. pic.twitter.com/BMlY0LpjAu January 21, 2017

Former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Femi-Fani-Kayode has described the reunite of the former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo as the beginning of new things.The former Minister expressed joy on social media over the reconciliation of both leaders.He said: “When father and son come together the heavens rejoice. This is good news and it is the beginning of great things”.Former President, Goodluck Jonathan over the weekend visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Ogun state.