The refugees at the IDP camp in Borno state were looking for protection, food and sheleter. Instead they got bombs from Buhari's Airforce. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 17, 2017

Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani Kayode has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the military strike on a Borno IDPs camp.The strike killed over 50 displaced persons and further injured about a hundred.