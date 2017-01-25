I commend @GovAyoFayose for preventing the DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman simply bcos he urged Christians to defend themselves. January 25, 2017

Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has condemned the DSS for attempting to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman in the middle of the night in Ekiti state."I condemn the attempt to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleman simply because he told Christians to defend themselves from attacks by Fulani militias," he said.He also praised Governor Ayodele Fayose for intervening and preventing the arrest.