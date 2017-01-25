"I condemn the attempt to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleman simply because he told Christians to defend themselves from attacks by Fulani militias," he said.
He also praised Governor Ayodele Fayose for intervening and preventing the arrest.
I commend @GovAyoFayose for preventing the DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman simply bcos he urged Christians to defend themselves.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 25, 2017
