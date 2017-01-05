The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested a man who posed as a soldier to steal motorcycles.Benjamin Okon, was arrested on Sunday around 5 a.m. following a tip-off.“The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a military personnel. His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him. However, when we suspected his moves, we summoned courage to report to the police”, a source said.The suspect, in his statement at the Police Command, Ikeja, said he had an accomplice who received the stolen items from him.He said he operated in neighbouring states.“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I have stolen countless motorcycles, which my accomplice helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime.“I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sold them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one.”Police spokesperson Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent (SP), said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.She said efforts were on to apprehend the receiver and others.