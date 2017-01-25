 FA reduces Carl Ikeme’s ban to two matches | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The English Football Association has reduced Wolverhampton Wanderers’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme’s three-match suspension by one game.


This was confirmed on the FA’s official website on Tuesday, following an appeal by the Championship side.

Ikeme was shown a straight red for pushing Norwich City’s player, Wes Hoolahan, after he accused the player of diving inside the penalty area to deceive the referee.

Wolves lost the game 3-1.

“Carl Ikeme’s three-match suspension for violent conduct has been reduced to two matches after a claim of excessive punishment was successful,” a statement on the FA’s website reads.

“An earlier wrongful dismissal claim in relation to the Wolverhampton Wanderers player’s sending off against Norwich City on Saturday [21 January 2017] was rejected.

“Both claims were heard before an Independent Regulatory Commission today.”

