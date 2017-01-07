Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa struck twice as as Leicester City came from behind to edge Everton out of the FA Cup at Goodison Park.Romelu Lukaku had put the Toffees ahead on 63 minutes but Musa’s brace turned the game upside down and sees Claudio Ranieri’s men progress to the fourth round.First, the forward swept home from close range to draw the Foxes level before on 71 minutes Musa finished Danny Drinkwater’s centre clinically from the centre of the area.Try as they might, Ronald Koeman’s side couldn’t force a replay and Leicester, despite an awful defence of their Premier League crown, march on in another cup competition. League defending champions Leicester have been struggling to keep pace with the demands of title defence occupying 15th position on the log.It was equally sweet story for Odion Ighalo as Watford ran away with a 2-0 win over hard fighting Burton AlbionIt was Watford’s first win since December 10 to end a run of four defeats and a draw that has nudged them down the Premier League and the result provides a lift as they battle a host of injuries and the bug that swept through their squad last week.Burton, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship, barely fired a shot and were also troubled by the sight of Luke Varney being carried from the pitch on a stretcher after appearing to have been knocked out.Both teams have slid down their respective leagues in the past month and made a host of changes, Watford adjusting five of their starting line-up, including a debut for full-back Brandon Mason, and Burton bringing in six new faces.