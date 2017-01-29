 Execution of Christians no longer acceptable – President Trump | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Execution of Christians no longer acceptable – President Trump

5:22 PM 1
A+ A-

In a rare show of solidarity with Christians in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has tweeted his disagreement with their alleged mass murder.


He had tweeted a few minutes ago: “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”

See the tweet:

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top