In a rare show of solidarity with Christians in the Middle East, President Donald Trump has tweeted his disagreement with their alleged mass murder.He had tweeted a few minutes ago: “Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!”See the tweet:Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017