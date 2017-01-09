A former Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, is dead. He was 60.According to a family source, Kure died in Germany during a treatment for kidney-related ailment.The source said Kure was flown abroad three weeks ago following the relapse of his ailment.He was governor between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).He was also the 12th governor of the state and the third civilian governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim(1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa(1992-1993).The Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, confirmed his boss’ death last night.Abdullahi said arrangements were being made to bring his body home for burial.Born on February 26, 1956, the late Kure is survived by wife, Zaynab Kure , a senator between 2007 and 2015, six children; two daughters and four sons.He was the Director of Engineering Services in the Federal Capital Territory before joining politics. A foundation member of the PDP, he became a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) after leaving office. He introduced Sharia law in Niger State in May 2000.Chairman of the PDP in Niger State Mr. Tanko Beji, and former Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu yesterday extolled the late Kure’ virtue.Beji described his death as sad adding: “We cannot query God.”He said the late governor had contributed immensely to the socio -political development of Niger State.