Chidinma Okeke, the former beauty queen for Anambra State, will be appearing in a Lagos Court this morning.
The court she is to appear will not be disclosed yet for obvious reasons.
Her appearance is in relation to the arraignment of one of her blackmailers, the man she paid money into his account to avoid the release of the controversial sex video.
The man is being arraigned today and the DSS is the agency in charge of the case.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.