The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has rejigged the management of Rangers International, after holding a fact-finding meeting with the board, players, supporters’ club and other stakeholders in the club.After it was agreed that there was a need for change, Ugwuanyi named former captain and coach of the Flying Antelopes, Christian Chukwu as the new General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the club.Chukwu takes over from Ozo Chibuzor and his appointment takes place with immediate effect.The decision was not unconnected with the unimpressive start to the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season by the defending champions. They have only won one game out of the first five fixtures.Reacting to the development, Chukwu thanked the Governor for the appointment and his prompt intervention and promised to put in his best to ensure that Rangers retains it current status in Nigeria football.He called for the cooperation and support of the board, management, players and all other stakeholders of the club to take it to an enviable height.