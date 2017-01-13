Fenerbahce forward, Emmanuel Emenike has agreed in principle to join Rubin Kazan on a six months loan deal till the end of the month.Emenike who was previously linked with a move to Spartak Moscow in December reportedly prefers a move to Kazan after the Russian outfit offered more than the Spartans.According to a report in the Russian media, sports.ru, Rubin Kazan are willing to pay £2m for the 30-year-old Emenike after the expiration of the loan deal if he impresses at the club.But Fenerbahce are holding out for a £4m fee which is stalling the move.The former Nigeria forward has made ten appearances in the Turkish League this season scoring three goals and providing three assist for Fenerbahce.Obafemi Martins currently playing for Shenhua Shanghai in the Chinese Super League was the last Nigerian to feature for Rubin Kazan.