Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has again launched fresh attack on Governor Nasir El-Rufai.


Reacting to the claim that Sheik Uba Abdulaziz Sani defected from his political camp to join forces with El-Rufai, the Senator told newsmen, “I do not know Shiek Abdulaziz and he never belonged to my camp as he claimed.

“Governor El-rufa’i invited him and few others through his S. A ‎Political Affairs, Mallam Uba Sani and gave each of them N200,000, a plot of land and a contract for defecting from my camp. Honestly they don’t belong to my camp, hence, Mr. governor has been duped”, Sani said.

