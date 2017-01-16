 EFCC Mocks Manchester United Over Pogba’s Transfer Fee After Liverpool Flop | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » EFCC Mocks Manchester United Over Pogba’s Transfer Fee After Liverpool Flop

4:43 PM 0
A+ A-


According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that the agency have not received petition from Manchester United over the possibility of Paul Pogba defrauding the team in the Summer transfer market.


This is in reaction to a twitter user's question after Manchester United F.C and Liverpool match ended with a draw on Sunday.

See the tweet below.





Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top