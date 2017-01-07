President Muhammadu Buhari may have received the report of the probe on the alleged corrupt practices levelled against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Lawal Babachir and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.The Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami was seen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday where he met with the president.It will be recalled that the President on December 18, 2016 directed the AGF to initiate a probe on Babachir and Magu who were alleged to have soiled their fingers in acts of corruption by the Nigerian Senate.While Babachir was accused of tampering with the funds meant for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the north east, Magu was also heavily indicted by a report from the Department of the State Service, DSS that he lived in a house rented under fraudulent circumstances and also flouted a presidential order by flying first class to Saudi Arabia. Calls to president Buhari to sack both men had reached a crescendo.But the president chose to launch an investigation first. Meanwhile, Malami who met with president Buhari behind closed doors would not speak with State House Correspondents after the meeting.Also inquiries from the Media Office of the Presidential Villa yielded no positive result as officials claimed not to be in the picture of the development.