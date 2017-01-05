Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has said the recession occurred to teach Nigerians some lessons and make the nation great and economically viable.He spoke at the New Year special prayer session organised by traditional religious worshippers in collaboration with the government in Abere, Osogbo, the state capital.Represented by Deputy Governor Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, the governor said there were indications that the recession was easing out, urging residents to look inward and be active.Aregbesola appealed to people, especially youths, to combine education with vocational skills to become entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.The governor warned pupils bringing charms to schools to desist, saying anybody caught will be expelled.The Araba Awo of Osogbo, High Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, enjoined residents to boost the nation’s economy by patronising locally made goods.