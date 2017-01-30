First runner-up in the third edition of Nigerian Idol, Debbie Rise and an actor, Bassey are the new additions to the Big Brother Naija house.The two were introduced during a live show anchored by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Sunday.It was mixed feelings for 10 of the old housemates, who were yet to get over the purported 'fake eviction' of Marvis and TBoss who unknown to them were lounging in a separate apartment only to return to the main crib.Feigning convulsion on seeing the exquisite house, Debbie Rise’s slumping entry alarmed the already troubled old housemates, as they tried to administer first aid treatment to this stranger who suddenly ‘came alive’, bursting into laughter.The twist of additional housemates was Biggie’s idea and one that is meant to add intrigues to the show.It was a sort of reunion for the former 12 and somewhat new beginning for the now 14 contestants.Debbie Rise, a self-professed tomboy has been daddy’s little girl. Growing up, she’d help him out often and loved playing sports and staying active.Many will remember her as the melanin goddess that came in second on Nigerian Idol. She speaks both Yoruba and Hausa and is still as active as she was when she was young. From football, to dancing, to Taekwondo she’s a bonafide fitness freak with big dreams to take Nollywood by storm and isn’t afraid of being a little spicy and spontaneous.Bassey on the other hand comes from a large family but sadly lost his mom eight years ago, something he says was a huge low point in his life. He learnt to fend for himself from a young age and later studied Theatre at The University of Calabar with Acting as his major. He’s single and believes professions of love that aren’t backed up by deeds are pointless. He loves interacting with other gifted people.The 14 are playing for N25 million and a new Kia Sorento car.Nominations for eviction begins in the new week, but the two new housemates are immuned, just as they are also not allowed to nominate any for possible eviction.