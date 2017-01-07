Below are reasons you should never let a man goYou’ve never been left wondering where you stand in his life, as he constantly reminds you that you mean the world to him- in words and deeds.No matter how good or bad it was, no matter how terribly you messed up, there’s no one you would rather share it with than him, because he’s tolerant of you, listens to you, actually understands and at the end of the discussion, you just better about everything.Your life was remarkably beautiful before you met him, but since he came in, he has managed to make it more beautiful than you ever thought possible. Please, don’t leave him.There’s a chance that you’ll regret it terribly if you do.There’s no complication – no shady conversations with an ex who keeps popping up on his phone. No colleague at work who’s too close for comfort, nothing.It’s just you and he makes that abundantly clear in words and actions.If he makes it clear to you that it’s you he wants to spend his future with, and he speaks of that future with you, then really, that guy is a keeper. Not much really matters aside this TBH.If you gel with him so beautifully that time is never enough when you both are together, then, don’t leave him.Your conversations are never boring, being with him is always sweet, limitless fun and it pains you every time you have to leave him for only a few hours or few days, then why would want to leave him for good?You catch yourself thinking about him, or you are just looking at him speak or goof around, and all you can do is smile… babe, what else do you need to stick with such man that makes you that happy?If he looks at you the way I look at dodo [by the way, I look at dodo with so much adoration in my eyes, all the time], then you should totally hang in there.On a more serious note, any man who reminds you of how beautiful you are, and how awestruck he is every time he looks at you, with or without your clothes on, he’s someone you really want to be with for a long, long time.Many ladies have complained about being the ones doing most of the loving and rarely do the guys meet them halfway.Thus, when you meet a man who is an exception to the rule, who really ensures that the relationship is not one-sided, then you shouldn’t be thinking of dumping him, especially if he does many of the other things listed in this article.