Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has tasked the present administration to review and strengthen its agenda towards addressing the unabating issues of hunger, poverty and insecurity in order to get the nation out of the woods in 2017.In the same token, Mark urged Nigerians not to despair on the account of the socio-economic and security challenges, including the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes as well as ethno- religious conflicts of the past years but to renew hope in the New Year.In a goodwill message to Nigerians today, Mark noted that in spite of the difficulties of the past years, 2017 promises to be a year of greater hopes and possibilities for citizens.He reiterated that the challenges posed by the unimaginable harsh economic recession, insecurity, unemployment, hunger and youth restiveness, could be addressed if the right steps are taken.As an answer to the challenges, Senator Mark reiterated the need to diversify the economy and place priority on agriculture and manufacturing because “no nation ever survives or develops relying on a mono product for its economy,” he said.The senator added in a statement signed by Paul Mumeh, his media assistant, that agriculture and manufacturing have the twin advantages of ensuring food security and creating employment opportunities for the citizenry.