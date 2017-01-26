 Don't come to Washington if you won't pay for the wall - Trump tells Mexican President | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Don't come to Washington if you won't pay for the wall - Trump tells Mexican President

US President Donald Trump has advised Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington if his country won't pay for the wall.

Trump gave the advise via Twitter. See tweets below:


