The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

US President Donald Trump has advised Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to cancel his trip to Washington if his country won't pay for the wall.Trump gave the advise via Twitter. See tweets below: