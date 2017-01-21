In the last few days, the social media have been saturated with the crisis that allegedly rocked Tonto Dikeh's marriage. The issues have generated a lot of controversies because of the personalities involved.An insider, a domestic staff for the family, has spilled alleged details on the marriage scandal.According to an exclusive information gotten from one of Tonto's domestic staff, who does not want to be mentioned, the actress returned to her lifestyle of smoking marijuana which usually triggers her to destroy family properties at the slightest provocation. This was revealed to havehappened over three times including burning the husband's clothes and expensive interior valuables.The domestic staff (name withheld) disclosed that the husband Mr Olakunle Churchill has been in Ghana after his charity programme since last year to cool off from the disturbing tendencies of his wife to display superior disposition in their new family, even when they have a son.The last straw that did not only break the camel's back but eventually killed the camel, according to the in-house staff, was her breastfeeding their baby while smoking.To avoid such obnoxious eye sore, Mr Churchill was said to have travelled rather than retaliate over her domestic violence.As at writing this story, Mr Churchill was said not to be at home in Abuja after he was reported few days ago to be teaching his son how to drive.Further investigation at his office revealed that his contract staff who have not been paid December salary, had not seen him at the office. Several efforts to get to him proved abortive both for his staff and journalists.A very close source however disclosed that he stressed sometime that he had no issue in his family, and that his wife does her domestic duties no matter whose horse is gored. ‎‎A recent reference is the embarrassment an inside source revealed she caused during her mother-in-law visit for house warming from America.The controversial actress was said to have pushed down the guest in-law and broke some valuables like electronic sets, kitchen utensils, wine bar etc in her home.The incessant dishonourable displays was sighted to have made her husband change his comfort zone to Ghana while Tonto's Instagram name adjustment which was done after he left because she doesn't know what will be the outcome, was revealed also to attract public sympathy.