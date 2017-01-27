Dino Melaye attacks Bello, says Kogi people tired of his government 2:04 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Member of the Senate representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, on Friday condemned the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello. He alleged that people of the state have suffered more hardship under Bello’s administration in the last one year. Melaye said this at a press conference in Abuja held by “stakeholders” of the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.