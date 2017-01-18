Diego Costa has returned to Chelsea first-team training on Tuesday and could even be picked for the Hull City game this Sunday, sources at the club have told ESPN FC.The Spain international trained alone on Monday, with manager Antonio Conte giving his squad two days off, after their 3-0 win over Leicester City last Saturday.The sources claim Costa was simply working on his fitness and not serving punishment for his bust-up with Conte last week, which led to him being dropped for the trip to Leicester.Conte and Costa however did not have any personal discussions on Tuesday, as the striker was deemed ready to rejoin the team.This comes after Shu Yuhui, the owner of Chinese Super League outfit, Tianjin Quanjin, claimed they called off their pursuit of Costa, because of the new Chinese league rules.Costa has scored 14 goals, assisted five in 19 appearances.