The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday warned residents of the Northeast to be security conscious about female suicide bombers who may disguise as nursing mothers in the desperate bid to avoid detection by security personnel.The military authorities in a statement asked the public to cooperate with security agencies carrying out “thorough security search and checks”, explaining that the traffic gridlock at military check points were not meant to cause public discomfort.“Female suicide bombers are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily passes them for innocent nursing mothers,” the statement said,adding:“The two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa state, are instructive in this regard.“Members of the public are therefore urged to always volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram and their evil machinations in our society and to make our communities safe and secure for all to live.”Suicide bombing has been the major challenge of security forces in the region.