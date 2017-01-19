Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by world number 117, Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan in the Second Round of the Australian Open.Djokovic, 29, who has won the Australia Open six-time, lost 7-6 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes.It is the first time Djokovic has lost in the Second Round of a Grand Slam since 2008 at Wimbledon.And it is only the second time in seven years that Djokovic has lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 – his defeat by Juan Martin del Potro, ranked 145th, at the Rio Olympics in 2016 the other occasion.Istomin will now face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday.