Supo Dosunmu a popular US show promoter, CEO of Unique promotions and son of late Senator Wahab Dosunmu is dead. Supo died on Monday, January 16, 2017 in the United States.Before his death, Supo (in black) was quite popular in the Nigerian Music Scene and he was a respected and popular show promoter in the United States who took Dbanj and Don Jazzy on their first major tour US several years back.