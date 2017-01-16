Oke said, “We are sad to lose a player of top quality. The club and the state government, through the Ministry of Youths and Sports, will issue a statement at the appropriate time. The club officials accompanied the corpse to Lagos today (Sunday).”





Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Folorunsho, who had former Nigeria internationals Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Shittu, Peter Rufai and Victor Ikpeba as his Facebook friends, via his Facebook page.





Some of his friends described him as a gentleman.





A football coach, Osho Fatai, wrote, “One of my Samsons is gone! Players I nurtured from their primary school days. Played with me at Littleton United FC, the Lagos State Under-17, Remo Stars FC, Supreme Court FC and now Crown FC.”





“Brake failure made the bus both of you were travelling in plunge into the river. One was able to swim out and the other couldn’t. So, Samson Folorunsho died while Paul Samson Alo escaped. Could something wake Samson up for me! No.”, Fatai wept.