Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the Most Valuable Player by Chinese supporters.The 31-year-old has already claimed the two major football’s individual awards, the Ballon d’Or and the inaugural, the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.The Portuguese captain has now been named MVP for 2016 by Dongqiudi, a Chinese website backed by the Suning Group, which owns Inter Milan.The former Sporting Lisbon forward, who became the first footballer to be named European Sportsperson of the year by PAP, thanked supporters who voted for him for the Dongqiudi prize.Ronaldo wrote on his official Instagram page, “Thanks for the support of Chinese fans.”Real Madrid will be up against Celta Vigo on Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa de Rey quarter-final at Balaidos where Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack and looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.