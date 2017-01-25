Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, has signed a new Liverpool contract without a release clause, which will keep him at Anfield till 2022 and make him the club’s highest-paid player.His decision to commit to the Merseyside outfit was made public on Wednesday morning amid interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.The 24-year-old said his ambitions can be met with the Reds under German tactician, Jurgen Klopp.The Brazilian told Liverpool’s official website, “I am very happy to sign a new contract for this club. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here.“I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.“This is a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world – and we should be there amongst the other big clubs. This is a football club with great players and great technical staff. It has everything to achieve great things in future.“Since we [his family] arrived here we were welcomed with open arms by everyone.“We feel at home in this city, we feel a part of this city. It is a very important day for me, my wife and my daughter. I am happy – and everyone is happy at home!”