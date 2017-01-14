Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, has not trained for three days, after he became unsettled by £30million-a-year offer from an unnamed club in China, according to Sky Sports.It is also claimed the Spain international had a bust-up over an injury with a club fitness coach, in which manager Antonio Conte got involved.Telegraph Sport reports Conte has dropped Costa for this Saturday’s match against champions Leicester City, with the Blues looking to bounce back after their 13-game winning run was halted by Tottenham in their last league fixture.Chelsea have already sold Oscar and John Mikel Obi in the January window to different Chinese clubs.Costa admitted last month that he was close to leaving Stamford Bridge in the previous summer, for “personal reasons”.Source: Skysports