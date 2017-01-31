Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has told cadets who just joined the anti-graft agency to make corruption their worst enemy.Magu said this while opening the second phase of the Detective Assistant course II programme at the EFCC Academy, Karu on Monday. He told the cadets to stay away from activities that can compromise their duties.“We are passionately involved in fighting corruption, all of you must hate corruption and you should not be found to be involved in corrupt practices,” Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, quoted Magu as saying.Magu asked those who joined the Commission to make money to “better leave now”.“We have zero tolerance for internal corruption. We will figure you out, dismiss you and prosecute you,” he said.