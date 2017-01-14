Barcelona have been drawn against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.
The first leg will be played at the Anoeta on January 17, where the Catalans have not won since 2007. The return leg will be played at the Camp Nou one week later.
Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in their first leg, as they continue the hunt for a Treble under Zinedine Zidane.
The La Liga leaders are currently on a 40-game unbeaten run.
Copa del Rey draw in full:
Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Alcorcon v Alaves
Atletico Madrid v Eibar
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
