Barcelona have been drawn against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.


The first leg will be played at the Anoeta on January 17, where the Catalans have not won since 2007. The return leg will be played at the Camp Nou one week later.

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in their first leg, as they continue the hunt for a Treble under Zinedine Zidane.

The La Liga leaders are currently on a 40-game unbeaten run.

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Alcorcon v Alaves

Atletico Madrid v Eibar

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

