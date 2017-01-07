Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has sent a message to departing midfielder, John Obi Mikel.The Nigerian has completed a permanent transfer to Tianjin TEDA on Friday, after spending over a decade at Stamford Bridge.Mikel Obi, who never featured under Conte, has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese Super League club worth £140,000-a-week.Conte said during his Friday press conference: “I want to say thanks to Obi, for this period when he worked with me.“He showed great attitude and I wish for him and his family the best.“I hope that these offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar.”Mikel Obi had penned an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans earlier today, in which he thanked everyone at the club.