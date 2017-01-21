Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that Diego Costa will be in the squad, for their Sunday game against Hull City at Stamford Bridge.Costa was left out of the Blues’s 3-0 win at Leicester City in their last Premier League fixture, after he reportedly clashed with Conte over a back injury and an offer from China.The Spain international rejoined first-team training on Tuesday after training alone on Sunday and Monday, with other squad members given two days off.ESPN FC sources claim Costa was simply working on his fitness and not serving punishment for his bust-up with Conte last week, which led to him being dropped for the trip to Leicester.Addressing the media on Friday, Conte said: “His pain in his back… he hasn’t pain in his back. For this reason, he is available.“This idea [China] is far from his mind.”“Diego is a good player, a good person. Now he’s only focused on Chelsea, to play and continue to help us.On a new deal for the 28-year-old, Conte said: “I think now is better to be concentrated on the present… to have these four months in a very strong way.”Costa has scored 14 goals and assisting five in 19 appearances.