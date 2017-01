Nigeria's Communications Minister, Mr Adebayo Shittu, on Wednessday warned the Senate not to send MTN out of Nigeria.According to him, MTN Nigeria needed more protection than actions that could scare it away from investing in the country.Shittu was reacting to the probe of MTN by the Senate Committee on Banking over allegations that it illegally transferred $13.9 billion out of Nigeria to its host country, South Africa.