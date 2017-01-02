Founder of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has released prophecies for 2017.He pointed out that 2017 would be a year of flourishing for all, even as he compared the flourishing to that of a palm tree which flourishes and grows irrespective of whatever season it is.The pastor made this known on Sunday.Below are some of the prophecies released:1. The Year of Luxuriant growth2. The Year of Significant attainment (News making attainments)3. The Year of Persistent productivity.“This Year has been seen from recent years and also the present time of the age.“Wickedness is on the high rise, that even Al-Qaeeda had to disassociate itself from ISIS due to the very nefarious acts committed by the terrorist groups, but this year, God has decided to equip His kids more to be able to win more souls to God’s Kingdom; this year is full of many notable personalities being won to God.“This year is going to see God’s children come out nourished even in the midst of seemingly difficult times.“The gospel would go places this year, places of seeming horrors and turbulence and the more wicked the Devil gets this year, God has decided to even be much more gracious by increasing the grace on His children.“There would be more wickedness this year as been seen in the world, but God’s kids who are the light of the world would be more equipped by God and shine by quenching every iota of wickedness.”