Soulja posted a pic of Royalty with Floyd Mayweather and TheMoneyTeam tags on it - making it look like the 2 year old wants to see his dad beaten in a boxing match.


He then tweeted;
But it was actually Chris' baby mama, Nia Guzman who posted the photo and Soulja just reposted it.

When TMZ spoke with her, Nia said her Royalty pic had nothing to do with Chris and Soulja's celeb boxing match. She also said she and Royalty have been hanging out with Floyd recently and Floyd is investing in Royalty's future.

Chris Brown just shared a video where he threatened Soulja Boy after Soulja boy involved Chris' daughter in their beef.

Watch Chris Brown's reaction below...
A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on

