The government has no business regulating the tenure of church leaders, the leadership of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide has said.The church has criticised the Financial Regulatory Council code which stipulates age limits and terms for leaders of religious bodies and not-for-profit organisations.Chairman and the Supreme Head of the church, Most Rev. Samuel Abidoye stated this during the weekend at dedication of a 5,000-capacity cathedral for the Divine Blessing Assembly, Lagos.According to him “What is the concern of the government with the tenure of church leaders? Why should the government ask pastors to retire at 75 years? Nigeria belongs to all of us. Let us concentrate on making Nigeria great. We are first Nigerians. Government ought to busy itself with recovering stolen money from politicians. The Bible says we should build our treasures where it cannot be eaten by moths.’’