Chelsea has received approval from the Hammersmith & Fulham Council for the club to redevelop Stamford Bridge.The proposed rebuild will increase capacity from 41,663 to 60,000.The plan was presented in model form at a hearing at Hammersmith Town Hall on Wednesday. After a three-hour meeting attended by Blues chairman Bruce Buck and director Eugene Tenenbaum, permission was granted.Chelsea’s new stadium is expected to cost £500m and take three years to build.“We are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home,” Chelsea said in a statement.“The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions”, it added.Stamford Bridge is the ninth biggest club ground in England behind Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.