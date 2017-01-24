











Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton may be political rivals these days, but ten years ago the two looked like best of friends while being photographed at the billionaire mogul's third wedding.A photo from Donald's 2005 wedding to Melania shows the Republican front-runner and the Democratic front-runner with their arms around one another smiling for the camera.Also in the photograph are their spouses, Bill and Melania.The wedding was held at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, the same place he gave his 'victory' speech Tuesday night after claiming more states in the Super Tuesday primaries than any of his rivals.