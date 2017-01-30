Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz, shared a cute photo with one of his sons, Benito as he turned a year older on Saturday, 28th January.
He shared the photo and wrote; "Happy birthday 🎁to my awesome, handsome, loving son. @benii_boi I'm the luckiest dad in the world 🌎 long life and prosperity 🌟love you with all my heart. ❤️️Hip hip hip hooray 👏👏👏". See more photos after the cut...
