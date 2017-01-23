Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has said sorry to the club’s supporters, after he was sent off in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Norwich City in a Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road.The Super Eagles first-choice stopper was given his marching orders in the 72nd minute of the encounter, after the referee adjudged him to have brought down Wes Hoolalan in the penalty area.Ikeme is however adamant that Hoolalan dived to win his team a penalty.He took to his Twitter page on Sunday to give his side of the story, while apologizing to Wolves fans over the incident.“Some will say don’t react. I understand your point. It’s hard not to be frustrated when someone blatantly dives to win a penalty,” he said in a sequence of tweets.“Then dives again when pushed on his Chest. I supposed you live and learn but this one is hard to take. I apologise if anyone feels let down.“A lot of Norwich fans not happy. I have nothing against your club or Wes. These things happen in football so we just move on.”