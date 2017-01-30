Canada will offer temporary residence to people stranded in the country as a result of US President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, the immigration ministry said Sunday.Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, speaking at a news conference, did not say how many people were blocked in Canada after Trump on Friday suspended the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days and barred entry to the US for 90 days for people from seven Muslim majority countries.Hussen also said that the Trump administration had assured Ottawa that Canadians having dual nationality with those countries would not be affected by the US ban.AFP