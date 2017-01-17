The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned in strong terms the bombing that took place on Monday at the University of Maiduguri, commiserating with the families of the victims and optimistic the menace will become history.Three suicide bombers reportedly sneaked into the institution and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, at three different locations, at a mosque near Gates 4 and 5 of the institution, killing Professor Aliyu Mani, six others including the suicide bombers while 15 people suffered multiple injuries.The CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A Ayokunle in a statement he issued and personally signed said only satanic agents amidst us could perpetrate such dastardly acts and wondered when worshipping God has become a crime.“The Christian Association of Nigeria condemns the wicked and criminal bombing of people worshipping in the mosques at the University of Maiduguri recently.“What offence did these worshippers commit to warrant this? Only the demon possessed individuals can be behind this type of act,” he stated.The statement which commiserates with the bereaved, prays for divine comfort and wishing those recuperating in the hospital a quick recovery. “The Christian Association of Nigeria commiserates with the family of the victims of the terrorist attack and prays for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for them. The Association as well prays for quick recovery for those that were injured”.The organization tasks the security agencies to go after the terrorists who have been dislodged from their strongholds but going about attacking the soft targets with a view to ending the menace as soon as possible.It also advises members of the public to compliment the efforts of the security operatives by reporting suspected people to them.“We urge the Federal Government through the law enforcement agents not to relent in going after these evil men in our midst. They are already dislodged from Sambisa forest and are scattered all around to target public places and unsuspecting people to perform their heinous enterprise.“We urge all Nigerians to be watchful and quickly report suspicious moves and individuals to the law enforcement agents. We would soon overcome completely terrorism in Nigeria in the name of Jesus,” Ayokunle who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention stated.